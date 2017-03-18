LETTER: Lowering standards for teachers won’t solve any problems

According to an Associated Press article published in the March 12 Review-Journal, the New York state Board of Regents, which oversees the public schools, did a great disservice to future elementary and secondary students. They accomplished this by placing political correctness above more careful screening of potential teachers.

In 2013, in response to complaints about the poor quality of instruction, the state implemented the Academic Literary Skills Test as part of the criteria used to choose potential teachers.

But results showed that just 46 percent of Hispanics and 41 percent of black candidates passed on the first try, compared to 64 percent of the white applicants. The test withstood legal challenges and was ruled by a federal judge to be non-discriminatory.

As a solution, however, the Board of Regents appears to be on track to eliminate the test.

True, doing well on a test is unlikely to be a guarantee of quality teaching skills, just as a poor showing could cause a quality instructor to be overlooked. But there must be some statistical basis for choosing the best available candidates.

I would not like to be treated by a physician who barely made it to med school.

Students deserve teachers with the best indicators to help decide their futures. Changing the rules is not a solution.