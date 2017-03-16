LETTER: Make members of Congress get the same health care as the rest of us

I know I am not the first person to say this. But if Congress had the same health care as the rest of us, or we had the same health care as Congress, there would be no need for discussions or negotiations on the issue. There would be a perfect bipartisan solution.

This seems like it is the only safeguard to ensure that members of Congress will have the best interests of the rest of us in mind when they come up with their new proposals. Simple and fair. So, why don’t people start lobbying and marching for “Congresscare”?