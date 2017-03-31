LETTER: Mark Cuban and the Adelsons support education

I was very pleased to read the positive Review-Journal story on Monday about Mark Cuban’s “In Pursuit of Excellence Award” that he received from Dr. Miriam Adelson and Sheldon Adelson Sunday night at the Venetian.

It demonstrates that doing what is right — in this case supporting education — can offset major political differences.

Congratulations to Mr. Cuban and the Adelsons for showing that it is possible to set aside politics in order to collaborate and move forward. We need more such stories.