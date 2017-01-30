LETTER: Media ignore real stories regarding high U.S. health-care costs

Why doesn’t the media write stories about what’s behind the high cost of health care? The reason health care in this country is so expensive is the lack of personal responsibility. Seventy-five percent of all health-care problems are self inflicted.

Two thirds of this county is overweight or obese. Twenty percent of the people in this country are addicted to cigarettes. Five percent are addicted to alcohol. Five percent are addicted to drugs.

The media want to say we have a moral issue to take care of each other. But we also have a moral issue to ourselves and each other to be the best person we can be. Until people realize that every bad decision they make affects every other person in society, we will have high health-care costs. If people want better health and cheaper health costs they need to make better choices.

Members of the media need to write more stories about personal responsibility and fewer stories reflecting their political agendas.