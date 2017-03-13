LETTER: More Uber/Lyft regulation won’t save the Las Vegas taxi industry

I see some lawmakers are trying to get more money from the Uber/Lyft drivers by demanding they pony up the cost of a business license. It’s not going to save the taxi industry, and many of us drivers are wondering when Uber/Lyft will start doing bubble wrap and other vehicle advertising. When that happens the 25 percent of the business we lost last year will go up to 50 percent. Sure, make them get a business license. But with advertising signs, they may just be the death of the taxi industry.