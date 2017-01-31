LETTER: Most veterans are just people

In response to the Jan. 27 letter from Victor J. Moss on heroes and veterans:

In a way, I do agree because vets are just people. But it seems “most” vets do hold certain principles they carry their entire lives. It’s very abstract and may really have started at the family level and been reinforced by the military.

No one wants to die. But, as a whole, I truly believe one would find a much higher percentage of active duty military and veterans willing to make real personal sacrifices than the general population.