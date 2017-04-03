LETTER: Nevada and the immigration debate

Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP

In response to Peter Guzman’s commentary in Wednesday’s paper headlined, “Immigrants help drive the Las Vegas economy”: It is important not to conflate the legal immigrants working here with the sizable illegal population. They are not the same.

We don’t know who the illegals are, where many of them are from or their affiliations. They broke our laws by entering our country illegally. Taxpayers have a right to know who is coming into our country, what they can contribute to our economy and with whom they are associated.

We know we have gangs coming over the border, as well as illegal drugs. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo attributes the recent spike in crime to gang activity, as do law enforcement officials in many other cities. Laws were put into place to protect Americans from dangerous elements and we should distinguish between legals and illegals.

There is reason to believe many of the “immigrants” in our community are not legal, but cheap labor. Congress needs to get off the PC train and work as hard on viable immigration reform.