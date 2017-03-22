LETTER: Nevada Assemblywoman who moonlighted as foreign agent should resign

I was glad to see Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, D-Las Vegas, resign her post with the Saudi Arabian sympathy group. But she really needs to step down from her seat in our Assembly. If her concerns are for her constituents then her sympathy for a government that protects terrorists is un-American, at best.

In addition perhaps U.S. Rep. Dina Titus and our recently elected Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto should consider doing the same from their positions. Both have recently spoken out and taken actions against the president’s clearly legal travel ban proposals, designed to protect the American people — including Nevadans — from danger.

Las Vegas has long been identified as a location that terrorists would target. Having representatives in government who don’t value the safety of their residents as much as they do some political agenda concerns me. Had their views been known prior to their election, I doubt they’d be holding office today,