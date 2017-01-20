LETTER: Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt should pay more attention to senior guardianship issues

I was pleased to see Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt approves of Scott Pruitt, Donald Trump’s pick to lead the EPA (Tuesday commentary). Mr. Laxalt writes that he is anxious to have someone in charge who will fight for states’ rights and stop the oppressive overreach of the federal government.

Mr. Laxalt, however, doesn’t practice what he preaches in his own capacity as Nevada’s top law enforcement officer.

Sadly, he has never stepped in to protect the elderly citizens of Nevada who were and still are victims of the corrupt and scandalous program of senior guardianship. These elderly people have lost their entire fortunes, homes and, in some cases, the right to any family contact — all under the unfettered rules imposed by an unscrupulous association of doctors, judges and “court appointed guardians.”

Has Mr. Laxalt done anything to stop the abuse and aid in a reform of the program? Has he started any investigation into the hearing masters involved in sentencing the elderly to lives out of their own control or attempts to recoup lost fortunes stolen by guardians who have fled the state with the funds?

Mr. Laxalt is pondering a run for governor. If he cannot perform his duties as attorney general, who would believe he will be a fit person to serve as governor?