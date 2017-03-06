LETTER: Nevada drivers should use zipper merges at highway construction sites

I read with great interest your Thursdaay story about the coming of the “Big Squeeze” on U.S. Highway 95 (“‘The Big Squeeze’ a big hurt”). What an opportunity to teach and encourage the use of the “zipper merge.” I have witnessed this driving technique in a few cities around the country and it really works well and makes sense.

Here’s the problem we will face in Las Vegas. Although this technique will speed up traffic. it will take enormous cooperation from our fellow drives. This method relies on give and take, not just take, take, take. To make this technique work it will take a new mindset from the driving public. Can they do it?

The Nevada Department of Transportation plans to issue information over the coming weeks about the “Big Squeeze,” What an opportunity to demonstrate this technique to the public. Videos and graphs would be very helpful as well as using the electronic signs over the freeways as a reminder.