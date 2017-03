The proposal to increase property taxes by 3 percent annually sounds innocuous enough, but it’s really pernicious when you delve into it. A 3 percent increase compounded annually results in a 34 percent increase after 10 years. I’m pretty sure that those people on fixed incomes will not be experiencing a 34 percent increase in their incomes over the next 10 years.

This bill is an abomination that needs to go down in flames. Shame on those politicians and government officials promoting it.