LETTER: Nevada little guys can’t withstand any more tax hikes

A recent article in the Review-Journal noted that Las Vegas remains one of the cities with the highest number of underwater properties. The fourth quarter of 2016 saw Las Vegas with 132,352 properties underwater.

Do these statistics bother our local elected officials or those in the state Legislature? The answer obviously is a resounding, “No!” Instead, we keep hearing them whine about needing a change in how our property taxes are assessed so they can raise more money.

Is any one of them on record as how expenses will be controlled? Another resounding, “No!” They feel that the little guy will always be there for them to tap.

News flash: The well will run dry sooner than later. I have an idea though: Surely the cure-all would be to keep re-electing the same ones over and over again.