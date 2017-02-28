LETTER: Nevada minimum wage hike would be destructive

Legislative Democrats want to increase the minimum wage. The claim is that you can’t live or raise a family on the existing minimum wage. Well, folks, the minimum wage wasn’t set up to be a career path salary. It was created for new wage earners who are hired to do jobs that require minimal experience. You earn your higher wages through experience or knowledge.

If you aren’t making enough in your job, look for a better-paying position. Learn a trade and you will be needed and paid well.

One of the problems with the proposal is that employers have to raise prices so they can afford the cost of doubling the minimum wage. Who really gets hurt the most? The senior citizen who retired many years ago and is on a fixed income.

This whole scheme is designed to make the government richer. Don’t forget, if prices go up so does the tax that is collected on every item you buy.

I say that if you hire workers and they are worth it, give them a raise. Leave it up to the employer to decide what a worker is worth. If the worker isn’t satisfied, he should leave. Don’t drag the whole country down.