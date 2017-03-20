LETTER: Nevada mustn’t waste valuable groundwater on fracking

In an March 13 commentary in support of fracking, Isaac Orr, an hydraulic fracturing specialist, mentioned “naturally occurring wastewater being injected into disposal wells.” The billions of gallons of wastewater is important because the oil and gas producers take naturally occurring ground water, add chemicals and pump it into the ground to force the oil and gas out. Nevada’s already depleted groundwater is our most precious resource.

I commend Assemblyman Justin Watkins, D-Las Vegas and his efforts to protect it. We are, after all, the driest state in the nation.