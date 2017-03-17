LETTER: Nevada pols could gain support by getting rid of daylight savings time ritual

I know that most politicians and wannabe politicians read the letters to the editor. I’m going to give them a sure fire way to get elected or stay in office. Next time, include in your platform a promise to rid us of this unnecessary, arcane tradition of changing the clocks twice a year.

I’ve never met one person who actually supports this. I have met a couple of retires who couldn’t care less, but not one who supports it. I’ve read that, during the week of the spring time change, heart attacks go up, car accidents go up and productivity at the workplace goes down.

Want to get elected? Here’s your key to garner the votes without a known down side.