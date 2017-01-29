LETTER: Nevada Residents should oppose a property tax hike

It seems that all the incentives that made Las Vegas a great place to live are disappearing before our eyes.

We’ve lost free parking privileges along the Strip, but that’s the least of the assault on locals. Residents are increasingly shouldering the financial burdens of higher sales taxes, fees and now a possible increase in property tax caps.

It’s reasonable to expect some rising costs; however, when we are consistently asked (or required) to pay more in taxes and fees, there needs to be justification and accountability on the part of officials who keep reaching into our pockets. Time and again, we’ve seen evidence of irresponsible spending, waste and criminal activity concerning public institutions that receive our money. Taxpayer money is treated as a carte blanche bank account.

Perhaps we should begin cost-cutting measures instead of asking families to dole out more of their hard-earned money. How about reducing those generous government pension packages and salaries? What about curtailing wasteful spending and holding individuals accountable, for a change.

It’s easy to spend someone else’s money when you haven’t worked for it. This proposed increase in the property tax cap should spark outrage in every Las Vegan, whether or not they own a home. Because every resident will end up paying.