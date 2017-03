I read the article last week about changing Nevada’s seat-belt law from a secondary violation to a primary violation. It is amazing that something as simple as the seat-belt law becomes entangled in identity politics. John Piro of the Clark County Public Defender’s Office managed to bring racism into this simple process. No wonder we can’t get anything done, given that those who think like Mr. Piro have input.

This is a safety issue, plain and simple.