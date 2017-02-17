LETTER: Nevada state Sen. Patricia Farley betrayed voters with party switch

Your Monday article, “After jilting GOP, Farley set to carve her own path,” included a couple of comments by Patricia Farley that caught my attention.

First, the state senator says, “I’ve never met a bad teacher.” I’m not sure how she could possibly say that. As a student and parent, I had and met numerous bad teachers. But then I’m sure the teacher unions appreciate the support.

Second, she says, “If anybody was mistaken about who I was when I was running, that’s their problem.” I’m sure everyone who voted for her knew who she was — she was a Republican. To suddenly declare herself an independent and caucus with Democrats is a betrayal of her constituents. If she felt she couldn’t keep her word and work with Republicans, the only ethical and honorable thing to have done was resign.