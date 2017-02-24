LETTER: New Centennial Bowl interchange is destined to be a mess

Regarding your Monday article regarding the U.S. Highway 95/Interstate 215 interchange (Centennial Bowl) soon becoming the second busiest interchange in the state: There is obviously a flaw in the engineering of the interchange.

The easiest ramp to build is already completed. Northbound U.S. 95 to eastbound I-215 was built with only one lane. There is already congestion and slowdowns on the northbound lanes of U.S. 95 transitioning to this ramp. If the anticipated traffic flow comes to fruition, this will already need to be expanded to two or three lanes. When the southbound U.S. 95 to eastbound I-215 flyover is completed, there will be congestion on the merge at that point also.

You would think the engineers would have learned a thing or two about the flaws at the Interstate 15/I-215 interchange. Transitioning from northbound I-15 to westbound I-215 is always congested.