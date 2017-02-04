LETTER: NFL’s Oakland Raiders have been putting demands on cities for years

Last weekend, a reader sent in a letter about a potential increase in property taxes. Well you better hold on to your wallet if the Oakland Raiders and owner Mark Davis come to town. Just look what he did to Oakland. He did not get his way. He left.

If the stadium gets built and the Raiders start playing, Mr. Davis will start telling us what he wants from all of us. If we don’t deliver, he will threaten to move to another city like he did to Oakland.

I think Sheldon Adelson got smart and saw right through Mr. Davis.