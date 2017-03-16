LETTER: NFL’s Raiders must pay for road improvements

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani has it right about who should pay for improvements from a municipal thoroughfare to the NFL stadium project. This has always and forever been the rule for those wanting the government to pay for their money-making projects.

I was on the Citizens Advisory and Policy Committee for 30 years; I chaired that body for 10 years. Years ago, the Howard Hughes planning person appeared before us with his proposal that the county build a road to the new Summerlin development. I reminded him that he was no different from other contractors with roads that needed to be built to their projects; but not at taxpayer expense. There was no arguing. The Summerlin project went forward and they built their highway.

We should not accept a said amount of dollars that the Raiders say they will set aside. Instead, they should spell out the improvements they will make at their expense.