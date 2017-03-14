LETTER: NFL’s Raiders should pay for stadium road improvements

The suggestion by officials with the Nevada Department of Transportation to use Clark County fuel indexing tax money to create the routes to the proposed new NFL stadium is way off base (“RTC: Make Raiders pay for projects,” Friday Review-Journal). The residents of Clark County did not vote to have the indexing funds go to the stadium project. The Raiders should pay for that out of their own funds.

In addition, the routes should not move ahead of other projects in terms of priority if NDOT is going to fund them. Projects that are already on the list should get accomplished first.

The voters have had no say in this entire Raiders deal and that is completely wrong.