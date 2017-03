I see that Thomas Stamcoff thinks that he needs to pay higher property taxes, like he did before he moved to Nevada (March 3 letter to the editor). I think lower taxes may have been the reason he moved to Nevada.

But if Mr. Stamcoff wants to pay more in property taxes, he can be my guest. Let him give all he wants to the state of Nevada.

My family has resided in Nevada since 1921 and we would not want to spend any more in taxes.