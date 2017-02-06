LETTER: No one should be surprised at arrogancy on NFL’s Oakland Raiders

Last week, Mark Davis the owner of the Oakland Raiders, revealed he hoped to pay just $1 per year rent for the almost exclusive use of a $1.9 billion stadium to be built with mostly other people’s money. It was also reported that the team wanted to retain naming rights for the stadium, which would, of course, bring him considerable payment.

In addition, the Raiders sought terms that could prevent UNLV from altering or covering the Raiders logo on the field. I think that he also said he would be retaining a large fraction of the ticket sale revenue.

Sheldon Adelson had committed $650 million to building this stadium. But only a fool or an idiot would do that under the terms set down by Mr. Davis. Mr. Adelson is neither a fool or an idiot — and, predictably, he has withdrawn his offer to help fund the stadium.

Mark Davis is an arrogant, spoiled rich kid — the son of Al Davis, the previous owner of the Raiders. Any of you who followed the behavior of Al Davis when he was the owner of that team should not be surprised by the expectations and greed of his son.

Raiders to Las Vegas? I think not.