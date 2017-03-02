LETTER: Not all Democrats reject Donald Trump

In response to James Pecora’s Saturday letter to the Review-Journal in defense of Donald Trump:

Many people, myself included, accept Mr. Trump as the duly elected president of the United States. What many people, again myself included, don’t accept is the job Mr. Trump is doing as the duly elected president of the United States.

We expect the president of the United States to perform his duties with dignity and grace, as is befitting the leader of the free world. We expect the president to act with the maturity and wisdom of a man deserving to lead the 320 million people of this great country. We expect a president who focuses on the real problems of this country, not on his own perceived personal demons. We do not expect to be embarrassed by our president and we do not expect our president to be constantly corrected on what is fact and what is fiction.

Mr. Pecora can count on us to take his advice. He can be assured that in 2020 we will run a candidate with far more integrity and a far better track record than either of the pathetic nominees that ran in the 2016 election.