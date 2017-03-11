LETTER: Obamacare repeal threatens health care of millions

Say what you will about Obamacare, it was put together with the best intentions to help many people in America get health care. We now have a debate going that is not so much about health care for our people, but about the promises made in the past six years to repeal it.

The president and mainline Republicans want to take away much of the health care offered to us through Obamacare. What is really distressing is that this does not go far enough for the really conservative Republicans. They want a complete repeal, with not much left in terms of health care for our people.

It’s hard to understand how, in the 21st century, the richest country in the history of the world is arguing not how to offer its people decent health care, but about how much to take away. All this makes me sick. But then again, I better not get sick because I may lose my health care.