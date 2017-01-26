LETTER: Officials send conflicting message about Southern Nevada’s water situation

It’s difficult for anyone to take our water issue crisis seriously when we read about our impending shortage and possible water rationing (“Forecast sees Lake Mead drop; enough to trigger ‘18 shortage?” Saturday Review-Journal) then in the same issue of the paper we read of a “new water park” to be added at Town Square.

As a native Nevadan — who grew up learning to swim at Lake Mead when the Red Cross took children from the Henderson area to the lake in the summer for swimming classes — I’m wondering who approves these projects. Where is this water to come from? When do we start to take this issue seriously?