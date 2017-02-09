LETTER: Panic on the left over Donald Trump only solidifies his support

My wife was a Culinary union member for a number of years. As a result, we always receive campaign literature at election time endorsing the union’s picks. My choices rarely agree with those of the union, but I would always peruse their literature. If they supported a candidate that I opposed, I took that as confirmation that I was on the right side.

In the past election I was not a Trump supporter, I was a Clinton opposer. Mr. Trump is now in office and the world is turned upside-down. So when I see reports of protesters in the streets; angry elected officials saying and doing childish, divisive and stupid things to oppose Mr. Trump and the right; and the obvious general media bias against all things Trump, I take it all as a solid confirmation that my beliefs are on the right side.