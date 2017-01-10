LETTER: Price gouging by Las Vegas hotels could eventually drive away CES

One wonders how much longer your page one story about the “CES and Las Vegas being made for each other” will hold true. Surely the promoters of CES have also read the stories about room rates tripling — or more, in some cases — during the week of the convention. It almost sounds like the hotel/casino owners want to discourage conventions in Las Vegas.

Sure there is supply and demand. But shouldn’t some reason prevail? Or maybe the owners would rather read about “goose, golden egg laying, killing of.”

Jack Corrick

Boulder City