LETTER: Push in Nevada Legislature for automatic voter registration is an invitation to fraud

Why are the Democrats in Carson City pushing so hard for automatic voter registration? We already have thousands of illegal aliens driving legally with Nevada licenses. Have the voter rolls been matched against the illegal aliens with legal licenses? Is there a way or even the will to see if they are voting illegally?

How will the Department of Motor Vehicles verify if the people who get, renew or change an address under this bill are legally allowed to vote? Will the voter rolls be vetted before the bill becomes law?

There is so much wrong with this bill. You’d think that the Democrats just want to keep Nevada blue. No, they wouldn’t let politics destroy Nevada. Or would they?