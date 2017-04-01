LETTER: Raider tickets at new stadium should soon be made available to Vegas residents

When the Philadelphia Eagles decided to build a new football stadium, you were able to purchase seats in the covered and upper decks. The better the seats, the more it would cost.

My son purchased four seats from the 20-yard line to the end zone. Each seat cost him $6,500. Nobody knew exactly where these seats would be, but you would know when the stadium was built.

Why can’t those in charge of the stadium that is going to be built in Las Vegas for the Raiders do the same?

My son owned the seats. But he still had to buy tickets for each game. The best part: After having the four seats for 12 years, he put them on eBay. He got $55,000 for the four seats.