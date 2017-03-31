LETTER: Raiders will bring an undesirable crowd to Las Vegas

I am disappointed that the NFL owners have voted to let the Oakland Raiders move to Las Vegas. I’m not much of a football fan, but what I have observed is that the Raider fans are mostly very wild, obnoxious and loud. Many say this will be good for Las Vegas, but my personal opinion is this will make Las Vegas a high-crime city.

I have live here for 18 years and this city has changed a lot. All the shooting and killing going on every day — just read the Review-Journal. In three or four years, Las Vegas will be another Oakland or Los Angeles.