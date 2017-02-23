LETTER: Reckless motorcyclists are the problem

As an occasional motorcycle driver, I would like to comment on the Monday article, “Clark County motorcycle fatalities up 50 percent.”

I regularly see the accident briefs you publish in regard to this issue. Why is it that most older cyclists — often riding, say, a Harley Davidson — are usually the victim of another inattentive driver while the younger ones riding a crotch rocket usually cause the accident? Drive the highway between the airport and Flamingo Road any night around midnight and if you’re going around 70 mph you’ll be passed by a crotch rocket so fast you’ll think you were parked.

Motorcycles are no more the problem than guns are. It’s the driver — just like it’s the guy with the gun.