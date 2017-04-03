LETTER: Reforming state’s trapping laws a positive step forward

Nevada laws governing the use of cruel and indiscriminate traps and snares are among the most lax and outdated in the nation.

Many Nevadans might be surprised to learn that trappers are permitted to set their traps on land throughout Nevada and are not required to check them for up to four days. As a result, non-target mammals, raptors and family pets all languish in traps and die painful, lingering deaths. This unnecessary suffering is unacceptable.

That’s why I was pleased to see that Senate Bill 364 has been introduced to bring common sense reform to Nevada’s trapping laws and regulations. The bill will require trappers to check their traps every 24 hours, will require trapping warning signs to be placed at locations where the public recreates and will require trappers to mark their traps as to who is using them — which is important for identifying illegally set traps.

Thirty other states require trappers to check their traps at least every 24 hours because non-target animals are more likely to survive if caught and released. It’s time for Nevada to pass these sensible reforms. I will be asking my legislators to support SB 364 and hope you do the same.