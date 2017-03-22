LETTER: Republic Service monopoly on local trash-hauling raises many questions

In connection with the March 15 story “Group wants LV trash contract up for bids,” you note that Republic Services has handled residential trash in Las Vegas since 1985. You also note that it is seeking a 12-year contract extension four years before its “current exclusive franchise agreement is set to expire.” This raises a number of questions, in my mind.

1. If there are four years left on the current agreement, what’s the hurry to create any extension? Why should this even be up for discussion at the April 5 meeting?

2. Why is this contract not up for bid? If it were truly open to all comers, why is the city so sure no one else could or would submit a bid for this highly profitable (high revenue) service?

3. Why should Republic Services have the right to impose fees “at its sole discretion”?

4. Does anyone else remember that Republic Services did the same thing the last time the contract was approaching expiration? It sought — and received — a multi-year extension several years before the agreement was due to expire. Who is responsible for this? Why?

I think the public has the right to some answers before we cave to Republic Services’ demands — again.