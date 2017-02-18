LETTER: Republic Services should face competition for trash contract

So who do we blame for Republic Services charging fees that have not been approved (“Is Republic skirting ordinances?” Wednesday Review-Journal). Do we blame Republic Services or our elected representatives charged with looking out for our best interests?

Here is one of the best examples of why you should never give a single provider such an important service contract. Republic Service continues to put its own best interests far ahead of the citizens of the valley.

Our elected officials should, as soon as feasible, open up this prized contract to multiple providers — a time-tested process for attaining the greatest balance of service and value for the community. By not doing so, our elected officials subject the community to some of the more unseemly potential repercussions of large, single-provider contracts such as this one.