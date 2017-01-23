LETTER: Republicans should be thankful for Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid and Barack Obama

I want to take this opportunity to thank Nancy Pelosi. Under her leadership, the House Democrats went from 257 seats in 2009 to 188 seats in 2016. Keep up the good work.

I also want to thank Harry Reid for ramming through legislation without any support from Republicans and changing the rules of the Senate. Because of his short-sightedness and partisanship, he has given the Republicans the ability to move their agenda with ease.

And a big shout out to Barack Obama for governing with his phone and pen and not trying to work with Congress. His leadership has given us Donald Trump.

Today I have Hope that the Change to come is going to Make America Great Again.