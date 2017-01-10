LETTER: Review-Journal sports section is a great read

In past years, the Review-Journal Sports section was ho-hum. But now it is now one of the best sports sections in the country. The DailyLine is way superior to that offered in any other newspaper I have ever subscribed to. It contains in one package everything a reader wants to know about yesterday, today and tomorrow in sports statistics, with the local school sports coverage outstanding.

While I am not a big gambler, the information in the Betting Line is superior and the TV/Radio Highlights is equally informative. Sports Editor Bill Bradley and staff do an A+ job of covering sports in Southern Nevada.

Don Merz

Las Vegas