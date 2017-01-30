LETTER: Richard Nelson should be an example for young men

An 18-year-old Las Vegas man, Richard Nelson, was shot in the back, murdered while attempting to help his younger sister who was involved in a fight with another young woman. He just wanted to be supportive and helpful to his family and others, to achieve in education and sports, and to become an increasingly thoughtful and caring guy.

By all accounts he was regarded as an exceptional person, highly mature. My hope is that the death of this young man will be an example for all young men in Las Vegas and his memory will live on.