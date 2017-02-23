LETTER: Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, evil or good?

After reading Steve Sebelius “mirror, mirror” column on Sunday regarding state Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, I found myself somewhat confused and disturbed. So I went back and read the article again, but this time I reversed the “evil” vs. “good” descriptions and suddenly the article made sense.

Mr. Sebelius and I must live in mirror opposite universes, which is fine with me. Thank God Mr. Roberson returned to his senses. Otherwise I can’t imagine the damage this far-left “progressive” Legislature would do.

As for Mr. Sebelius, I applaud him for being consistent. He never saw a tax hike he didn’t like.