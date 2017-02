Chuck Schumer, along with Patty Murray and Al Franken, stated that Betsy DeVos is the “negative trifecta” as President Trump’s education secretary. They said she is “negative on competence, philosophy and ethics”

Sens. Schumer, Murray and Franken — talk about a negative trifecta.

Betsy DeVos has devoted her life advocating for school choice for poor inner city black and Hispanic kids. The irony is that this trifecta of senators choose teacher union money over these poor kids.