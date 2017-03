I’d like to thank the Review-Journal and the local senor citizen newspaper Vegas Voice for shining the bright light of publicity on the abuses of the Nevada guardianship program. Rana Goodman of the Vegas Voice started this expose of the abuses several years ago and the Review-Journal has through its reporting alerted the entire state to this problem.

Now it’s up to the Legislature to provide legal protection to our seniors from the predators who have ruined so many lives.