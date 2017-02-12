LETTER: Small cars also increase traffic fatalities

Your Feb. 5 editorial about increased traffic fatalities was quite good. However, there was no mention of a major contributing factor.

For many years, environmentalists have been demanding more and more fuel economy. One of the easiest methods to achieve this is to make vehicles lighter. Instead of solid, steel frames we now use sheet-metal unibodies on most vehicles. Instead of heavy, solid steel bumpers, we have plastic decorative panels that offer little protection.

Tires on today’s vehicles are also lighter and less able to absorb abuse.