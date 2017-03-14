LETTER: So many worthy causes; so few availble funds

Every day on the TV I see representatives of worthy causes asking for donations. Entities such as St. Jude and Wounded Warriors ask for as little as $19 per month from kind individuals.

We are told that Bill Gates and his wife are very generous with donations and I am sure that there are other billionaire donors. But just look at all of the billions of dollars that have been spent and wasted by the government in the past eight years. This has put this country on the verge of bankruptcy with nearly $20 trillion of debt. And what did we get for it?

I suggest that a few million dollars of that money could have set up all of these worthy entities forever and avoided all of these paltry pleas. Just a suggestion.