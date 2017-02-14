LETTER: Social Security and presidential ‘borrowing’

In Wednesday’s letters to the editor, Herbert Burr wrote in and converted a million dollars and a billion dollars to seconds. I’ll go one better.

All of the presidents from Ronald Reagan to Barack Obama borrowed money from the Social Security Trust Fund in the amount of $2.7 trillion. Using the word “borrow” implies it will be repaid. None of those presidents actually stole the money. So put the $2.7 trillion back in the Social Security fund.

Maybe Mr. Burr’s friend could tell us how much each of us on Social Security would get.