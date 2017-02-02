LETTER: Southern Nevada must get creative when it comes to water

I was encouraged by Nicholas P. Gartner’s Saturday letter to the Review-Journal, “We must keep an eye on the Nevada water brokers.” I would like to add my voice.

When plans to pipe rural water to Southern Nevada were first proposed, I felt that the idea was short-sighted. I wrote to Pat Mulroy, then the head of the Southern Nevada Water Authority, encouraging her to consider taking the pipeline another 250-300 miles to the Snake River.

With this water, a Central Nevada Project could be created, similar to those in Arizona and California. There could be another “bread basket” created in the north and we could bring badly needed water to Lake Mead.