LETTER: State Sen. Mo Denis wants to give NLV constable a free pass

Maybe state Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, can explain to me why someone who is violation of the law gets a free pass (“Bill may bail out Eliason,” Saturday Review-Journal). North Las Vegas Constable Robert Eliason may be perfectly suited for his $100,000-a-year job, but he has not undergone the required training within the time frame mandated by law.

It makes no difference if it is a misdemeanor or a felony. It is a violation of the law.

I will keep Sen. Denis in mind if I ever am in violation of the law. He can just eliminate the law and I can go on my merry way. How do I make such good friends with the state legislators without donating money to their campaigns?