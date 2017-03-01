LETTER: Still laughing over the Oscar mix-up

On Sunday night, we watched the Oscars. As expected, we saw the beautiful people over-dressed (or over-exposed), giving and receiving awards before millions of admirers or those simply curious, like us. Of course, there were the digs at our new president.

Then came the announcement for Best Picture. The “winner is ‘La La Land.’ ” Those involved with the film were gathered on stage to accept the award. But wait — something was terribly amiss.

No joke, they announced, “The winner is ‘Moonlight.’” Their Electoral College, so said! And then we had a stage-full of apologists hemming and hawing over the mix-up, handing off the Oscar to the real winner while trying to explain to the world the unexplainable.

How we would have loved to have been at a post-Oscar party — tables filled with caviar — and heard the conversations of those winners and losers who reside in la-la land. However, we went to bed chuckling and imagining their caviar tasted like crow. Monday morning we are still laughing at the most-esteemed event in their elite world of money and privilege becoming a huge major faux pas before the viewers of the world.

Best Oscar program to date — past, present and future.