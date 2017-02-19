LETTER: Story glorified the killing of animals

How does glorifying the killing of our wildlife deserve a feature article in your paper (“Backcountry girl,” Sunday Review-Journal)? I was turned off by this chronicle of a woman hunter’s exploits and I tried to understand how it is that one can claim to appreciate wild animals yet have no problem ending their lives.

I think the writer, John Glionna, could do a better service by focusing on how many Nevadans appreciate and value these creatures that so many other people across the nation don’t even get to see. This is one of our main attractions for tourists, by the way.

I was very disappointed by what I read — and I’m sure that I’m not alone in the thought that causing suffering and death to animals by chasing, trapping, shooting and otherwise harming them is not very noble nor something that we should be entertained by if we are a compassionate society.