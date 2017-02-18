LETTER: Teacher unions and school choice

As I read the paper and watch the news, I read and hear about our education system and see words and phrases such as “vouchers,” “school choice” and “charter schools.” Seems like some people don’t like these words because private schools hire non-union employees. Let’s follow the money.

Before a hard-working teacher gets her check, a portion is taken out for a union fat cat. He takes a cut and sends the rest up the food chain. The next person takes a cut and sends it up the food chain. Then what’s left is given to deserving Democrats for election or re-election. No dues equals no food chain.

And the wheels on the bus go round and round.